Driver injured as BMW crashes, bursts into flames

The driver of a BMW motor car was admitted to the St Ann's Bay Regional Hospital on Saturday night after the car crashed and burst into flames along the Ocho Rios Bypass.

A resident who lives near the crash scene told The Gleaner that the accident occurred shortly before 8 p.m.

The BMW was heading eastward along the bypass when a car reportedly emerged from the Buckfield main road and into its path.

The BMW crashed into the side of the car before careening into a tree and bursting into flames.

An adult male and a young boy were reportedly able to quickly exit the BMW but the driver had to be assisted by residents who were nearby.

The fire brigade was summoned and arrived to put out the blaze, while the driver was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

It is unclear whether the occupants of the other vehicle were injured.

- Carl Gilchrist

