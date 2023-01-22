Local government minister hands over two indigent houses in St Mary

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond McKenzie, handed over two houses to persons in St Mary, under the Ministry's Indigent Housing Programme.

Sixty-four-year-old Shirley Nugent of Hamilton Mountain in Oracabessa received the keys to a studio unit valued at $4.5 million, and 83-year-old George Simms of Heywood Hall, Port Maria, received the keys to a one-bedroom unit valued at $5 million.

The self-contained units were constructed using concrete, block, and steel, with full bathroom suite, counter tops and cupboards for the kitchen, and a living/sleeping area. The units are to be fitted with water tanks.

Speaking at the official handover ceremony on January 20, McKenzie said the total investment in social housing in the parish so far stands at $27.5 million.

“It is the intention of this administration to ensure that those persons who are in need of proper housing (have the opportunity to access this),” he said, noting that the Government is committed to improving the housing stock across the country.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

McKenzie stated that as part of this mandate, more housing solutions are to be rolled out to meet the demand for housing.

“We in the (Ministry of) Local Government are playing our part in contributing to the housing stock of the country as announced by the Most Honourable Prime Minister,” he stated.

In addition, McKenzie said the resumption of the repair component of the housing assistance programme is to be announced shortly, and that the amount allocated to the programme is to be “improved” upon.

Meanwhile, Mayor of Port Maria, Councillor Richard Creary said so far, four units have been approved under the Indigent Housing Programme for residents of the parish.

He informed that the construction of three units have been completed and handed over to the recipients, while the construction of the fourth, is underway.

“We really applaud this programme. Prior to then, we were dependent on Food for the Poor, who over the years, have assisted us greatly in this regard in providing housing for our citizens. But this programme has taken new light where we see quality houses made of block and steel… and the finishing are very well done. I would like to commend Minister McKenzie for taking this programme to another level,” he said.

The Indigent Housing Programme is designed to specifically address the challenges of substandard housing by providing more effective ways to respond to the needs of citizens for decent shelter.

Applicants for the programme are screened through the Poor Relief Department in each municipality.

- JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.