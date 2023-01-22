We are in this crime fight together

The problem of crime and violence, understandably, continues to be a significant matter for the Government and people of Jamaica. Different voices have different perspectives. Sometimes they even appear to be at odds with each other.

I am proposing that the Government of Jamaica, the parliamentary Opposition, and the agents of human rights must take pause to understand that we are all together on this little rock called Jamaica. The Kikuyu Tribe in Kenya has a proverb that rings true: “When elephants fight it is the grass that suffers”. Jamaica will die if we continue as we are doing now.

It is not unusual for the language of tough policing to be met with the language of human-rights sensitivity for citizens whose liberty is often threatened by those tasked with protecting same. Then sometimes there are politicians who even appear to accuse human rights agents of being on the side of murderers and criminals. Then there are those human-rights voices that may appear to be anti-police because of how strongly they support citizen protection. Then sometimes, there may be voices from the Opposition that appear to be opposing for the sake of opposing.

May we just pause and note that we are in this together? The work of the security forces is just too difficult. It is a herculean task. They need all the support that they can get. They are doing the work that so many of us could never even dream of attempting!

May we also pause to note that human rights agents are tasked with speaking the language of human rights, even when it seems to be getting in the way. I am of the view that these tensions in Jamaica right now are an indication that we have before us a wonderful opportunity to engage in what is a difficult but necessary conversation.

NO REASON TO BELIEVE

I have no reason to believe that either Prime Minister Andrew Holness or Leader of the Opposition Mark Golding wants anything less than the best Jamaica that we can be. And by the way, our Police Commissioner, Major General Antony Anderson, continues to be astute in his recognition of human-rights concerns. He is very careful about how he processes and speaks. His concern is with crime fighting and not with playing to any gallery.

It is true that Jamaica has some of the best and finest serving in our Jamaica Constabulary Force and Jamaica Defence Force. You better know that! Know, too, that because we also have an excellent journalism and media tradition, we also have the news out in the open. The world knows the good, the ugly, and the bad about Jamaica. Let the truth speak!

The vast majority of Jamaicans want peace, love, and justice to reign. However, some of us are so beholden to tribal ways of thinking and being that we get in the way of justice and truth.

Did you know that if we really lived the kingdom values of Jesus Christ, we could turn Jamaica around in our lifetime? Did you know that we have forgotten a very important concept maybe because it has become so cliched. It is the concept of sin. Sin is at the root of Babylon structures in high places. Evil and wickedness prevail in high places. Corruption is a symptom of sin!

Sadly, too much one-sided thinking has led to many in the Church being preoccupied with personal sins at the expense of ignoring corporate sin and wickedness. We must know that the oppression, poverty, and attendant consequences of social decay have been engineered by the principalities and powers of our colonial past and the neo-colonialism of the present.

It is also okay to note that our brothers and sisters who resort to crime and violence are also victims of Babylon’s ancient structures and modern agents in the power of international conglomerates, which operate in the selfish interest of might and greed. However, this does not mean that we will give in to the negative vibrations. We must fight the war against crime and violence. Many of Jamaica’s poorest have been some of the most powerful in terms of integrity and positive nation values.

The Christian call to transformational development must challenge not only the poor to become agents of their liberation, but also challenge the non-poor whose worldview is often marked by self-righteous assumptions while they run the risk of mimicking the sins of the principalities and powers.

While the government does not exist for one set of people, it is worthy of note that if followed, the Christian ethic of life, justice, and shalom for all is engaged, we would be welcoming signs of the new Jerusalem. Kingdom values are not about your dress or whether you drink wine or eat meat, and so on. Kingdom values are simply about righteousness, peace, and love.

Just imagine if as ca Church, we were able to speak with one voice about economic development, poverty eradication, and justice for all! Just imagine if we could all be open to putting in any government that satisfies kingdom values above partisan politics. Just imagine a Jamaica in which our political servants were answerable to the people of Jamaica.

The good news, also known as the kingdom of God, affirms that people can change and be redeemed if they so accept this way of being. But the way of sin is also an option. Not a life-giving option. Sin is a death-calling journey.

We can work together for a just social order. We can walk away from tearing down each other. We do not have to oppose the other side just because the party colour or denominational bias is different. Let us come together for Jamaica.

We can move beyond lip service and truly unite around the things that we know will build Jamaica. Shalom is so much more than peace as loosely spoken about. It is about a quality of relationships that informs how we live with God, self, and others.

In the servant songs of Isaiah, the Messiah is celebrated as change is anticipated through this Servant. Christians use Christology to define this Servant as Jesus the Christ. We often like to quote from Isaiah 43 in the Church, much more than we actually believe and facilitate it. May we believe this even one more time.

18 “Forget the former things;

do not dwell on the past.

19 See, I am doing a new thing!

Now it springs up; do you not perceive it?

I am making a way in the wilderness

and streams in the wasteland.”

A new thing can happen for Jamaica. Many of those who parade their religion and call for prayers at meetings could make a world of difference just by being more just and humane in their dealings with family, colleagues, neighbours, and those they are tasked to serve. Let our political servants beware of being disingenuous as you berate agents of human rights. Let our voices for human rights also understand that they must still be vigilant in speaking for justice even when it is not popular to do so. Our struggle together is for the best Jamaica we can become. Justice, truth be ours forever. Amen.

- Fr Sean Major-Campbell is an Anglican priest and advocate for human rights. seanmajorcampbell@yahoo.com