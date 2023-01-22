Westmoreland man charged for possession of illegal gun

The Westmoreland police on Sunday arrested and charged a man who reportedly lied that he was a licensed firearm holder after being found with a gun.

Thirty-six-year-old Jason Barrett, of Rose Street in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland, has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition.

The Little London Police say about 12:20 a.m., Barrett was seen at a shop in Big Bridge, Little London, with a bulge in his waistband.

He was accosted and searched and a Smith and Wesson pistol with 16 rounds of ammunition was allegedly taken from him.

The police say Barrett claimed that he was a licensed firearm holder and that he had left his licence at home.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

They say several attempts were made to confirm his status, including escorting him to his house.

He then reportedly confessed that he was not the holder of a firearm licence.

Barrett was subsequently charged.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.