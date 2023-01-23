47 per cent reduction in murders; 61 homicides since start of the year

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is reporting that 61 persons have been murdered since the start of the year.

This represents a 47 per cent reduction year on year.

The corresponding period in 2022 recorded 116 murders.

According to the latest serious crime statistics published by the JCF, the police divisions in St James, St Andrew South and Clarendon recorded seven murders each as at January 22, 2023.

Westmoreland, Kingston Western, St Catherine South and Manchester have five murders.

There are no reports of homicide in Trelawny, St Andrew Central and Portland.

The JCF is also reporting a reduction in shootings, injured persons, rape and robberies. Break-ins are on par year on year.

- Andre Williams

