Accused in Khanice Jackson’s murder remanded until Friday

The murder case involving Robert Fowler, the St Catherine mechanic who is accused of killing 20-year-old accounting clerk Khanice Jackson, was adjourned this afternoon until Friday, January 27.

He was further remanded until then.

When the matter was called up in the home circuit court today, Justice Vinette Graham Allen was informed that a medical examination ordered by the court on the last occasion was conducted.

Fowler reportedly did a series of blood test on November 16 at the Spanish Town Hospital in St Catherine.

On October 5, 2022, his attorney, Lynden Wellesley, informed the judge that his medical condition was worsening and Justice Graham Allen placed the murder proceedings on hold to address Fowler's health condition.

Justice Graham Allen today also made an order for the medical journal to be present in court on Friday so she could peruse the document herself.

The prosecution and Fowler's defence team, which also comprises of Althea Freeman, were instructed to have discussion in relation to shortening the proceedings.

Wellesley, on a previous occasion, told the court that the plan to speed up the matter, forgoing a trial, was still on course.

Jackson, who resided in Independence City, Portmore in St Catherine, was found dead on March 26, 2021, two days after she had been reported missing.

Her decomposing body was found in an open lot near the Portmore Fishing Village.

Fowler was taken into custody and charged after he reportedly confessed.

Police have theorised that Fowler, who is a mechanic, had lured Jackson to his home under the guise that he had left one of his tools.

While there, an argument reportedly developed with Jackson and he allegedly used a rope to strangle her.

A handbag believed to be Jackson's and her bank cards were among items reportedly found at Fowler's home.

According to the police, Jackson and Fowler shared a platonic relationship.

Fowler would transport her to work on occasions.

- Andre Williams

