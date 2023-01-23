Applications open for conch fishing licences

The National Fisheries Authority (NFA) is now accepting applications for licences to fish for conch and the allocation of individual catch quotas for the 2023 conch fishing season.

This comes ahead of the opening of the 2023 conch fishing season, which begins on March 1.

The agency said the deadline for receiving all applications is 4:00 p.m. on Monday, February 6 for industrial (exporters) fishers and 4:00 p.m. on Monday, February 13 for artisanal (local trade) fishers.

In a publication from the authority, persons are being encouraged to submit applications with all supporting documentation.

“Applications must be submitted at the National Fisheries Authority's Head Office at National Fisheries Authority, 2C Newport East, Kingston 11. Applications submitted or received after the deadline will not be considered,” the publication states.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Application forms, including an information package, can be collected at the information desk in the lobby at the NFA at a cost of $500 per package.

The NFA is a body corporate, established by the Fisheries Act, 2018, with responsibility for the management, development and conservation of the capture and culture fisheries subsectors.

Other details of the application process can be sought by contacting the principal director, Capture Fisheries at the NFA's Newport East location or by calling 876-967-2081, 876-948-6933 or 876-948-9014.

Persons can also send an email to fisheries@nfa.gov.jm

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.