Corporate Area schools receive tablet devices

Some 54 tablet computers were handed over to several schools under the Ministry of National Security's We Transform Youth Empowerment Programme (WTYEP), in partnership with e-Learning Jamaica Company Limited (e-LJAM).

The handover ceremony was held at the Kingston High School in downtown Kingston, on January 20.

Speaking with JIS News, Portfolio Minister, Dr Horace Chang, said the initiative is part of the Ministry's attempt to pioneer the Government's work in challenged communities.

So, kids who are in need of tablets and other support services from the social sector of the Government are identified and given support so they can have a successful education programme, Chang said.

Some of the schools that received devices include Greenwich Primary School, St Andrew Primary School and Kingston High School.

Chief Executive Officer at e-LJAM, Andrew Lee, said like the Ministry of National Security, e-Learning believes that to transform the lives of at-risk youths, a collaborative approach is required across all sectors of our society to make them feel wanted, loved, and cared for.

He noted that the widespread use of technology in today's world will continue to accelerate and that Jamaica and its young people cannot be left behind.

“With the handover of 54 tablet devices, we hope they will be used to enhance your education. We believe that supporting and empowering our youths with technology, will bolster overall national learning outcomes regardless of background and circumstances,” Lee added.

For his part, Principal of Kingston High School, Jermaine Loutin, said he was pleased that the institution was one of the selected schools to benefit from the programme, especially as it celebrates its 85th anniversary this year.

“We are grateful that this partnership with the Ministry of National Security and e-Learning could be fruitful. We know that this is going to impact our children in a positive way, as technological devices are a must; everything is being done online,” Loutin pointed out.

The We Transform Youth Empowerment Programme is the Ministry of National Security's flagship youth programme.

