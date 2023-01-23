Courts Ready Cash announces Just for You winners

Four persons are winners of Ready Cash $300,000 Just for You promotion. According to a press release from Unicomer Group, the winners were selected from four locations; Cross Roads, Browns Town, Morant Bay and Constant Spring. The promotion which began in October 2022 saw customers who took loans of $50,000 and over on 24-36 months between October 1 and November 5 stand a chance to win.

Romaine Jackson, Merlyn Creary, Kamar Wong and Hugh Thomas were the four named from hundreds of customers. The winners were presented with cheques in an official handover at the Cross Roads location on Tuesday, January 18.

“I’m excited to win. I’ve never won anything like this before. I have some big plans for the new year, and this will go a long way to help me. It was easy to win because I just applied for a loan which was something I had in mind and now I’m a winner,” shared Kamar Wong.

“The Just for You promotion was our way of not only giving back to our customers, but also empowering them to achieve some of the projects or goals they would have set out for the New Year,” said Suzanne Campbell-Robinson, brand manager of Courts Ready Cash.

“Courts Ready Cash offers 24-hour approval for existing customers, no guarantor needed, loans up to $1 million for personal uses and $1.5 million for business,” said Campbell-Robinson

Courts Ready Cash has 48 locations islandwide and is a subsidiary of Unicomer Group.