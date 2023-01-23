Firearm and ammunition seized in St James, man arrested
The police are reporting the seizure of an illegal gun and several assorted rounds of ammunition during a targeted raid in the Johnson Common area of Bickersteth, Cambridge, St James on Sunday.
A man was taken into custody.
The police report that a team went to a premises and conducted a search.
They say a Toyota Axio motor car was searched and the following items were found:
- One Glock pistol
- Twenty-four 9mm rounds
- Twelve .40mm rounds
- Six magazines
- One inside holster
- One rubber mask
- Four bank cards
Investigations continue.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.