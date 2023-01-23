Firearm and ammunition seized in St James, man arrested

The police are reporting the seizure of an illegal gun and several assorted rounds of ammunition during a targeted raid in the Johnson Common area of Bickersteth, Cambridge, St James on Sunday.

A man was taken into custody.

The police report that a team went to a premises and conducted a search.

They say a Toyota Axio motor car was searched and the following items were found:

- One Glock pistol

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

- Twenty-four 9mm rounds

- Twelve .40mm rounds

- Six magazines

- One inside holster

- One rubber mask

- Four bank cards

Investigations continue.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.