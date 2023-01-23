Fusion Centre to support Plan Secure Jamaica

Officials from United States and Jamaican law-enforcement agencies attended the opening of the newly formed Fusion Centre on Wednesday, January 18. The Fusion Centre is a collaborative effort among several law-enforcement entities, including the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigations Branch; National Intelligence Bureau; Financial Investigations Division; and Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency.

The United States law-enforcement agencies will partner with their Jamaican counterparts to provide resources, expertise, and information to the Fusion Centre, with the goal of maximising their ability to detect, prevent, investigate, and respond to transnational criminal activity. This partnership will also serve to support the Jamaican Government’s comprehensive plan to defend against criminal threats or vulnerabilities.

Gary Barksdale, chief postal inspector of the United States Postal Inspection Service, visited Jamaica for the launch, and reinforced the US government’s support for tackling transnational crime, including the scourge of lottery scamming.

At a reception marking the launch of the Fusion Centre, US Ambassador N. Nick Perry applauded the effort, noting, “We at US Embassy Kingston, and I’m sure all our Jamaican partners, welcome this collaborative spirit.” Those in attendance were Dr Horace Chang, minister of national security and Major General Antony Anderson, commissioner of police.