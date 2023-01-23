Government not doing enough for security officers – Brown Burke

People’s National Party Spokesperson on Labour and Social Security Angela Brown Burke is expressing concern that the government is not doing enough to address the working condition of security officers.

According to a media release, the Opposition welcomed the decision of the government to upgrade the status of security officers providing security services at ministries, departments and agencies through third-party entities. Brown Burke, though, expressed disappointment that it will take the Ministry of Finance seven months after the ruling of the Supreme Court in September 2022 to address the change in status of these officers.

The spokesperson noted that the security officers who have endured years of abuse and sacrifice should no longer be denied basic rights guaranteed to all Jamaican workers. “The decision by the Government is a step in the right direction, but it does not go far enough, as it leaves all security officers employed in the private sector without protection,” said Brown Burke. She added that the implication of Justice Batts’ decision is applicable to all Jamaican workers under similar circumstances, and the government has a responsibility to ensure its application to all.

IGNORED CALLS

Brown Burke noted that there had been reports that the minister of labour and social Security, Karl Samuda, has ignored calls by security officers for a meeting. This, she said, is an indication that the government has little interest in these issues.

She is calling for the urgent re-establishment of a Joint Industrial Council for the Industry, which would be a clear indication of the government’s commitment to ensuring that all stakeholders are at the table. Dr. Brown Burke is also calling on the minister of finance to provide the terms of reference and the names of the members of the task force that have been announced.

The Opposition spokesperson is insisting that the Ministry of Labour should ensure that all industrial security companies are compliant by March 30, after which the Private Security Regulations Authority should be instructed to suspend the licences of all non-compliant companies.