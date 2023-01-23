Seprod manager dies after being shot during robbery

The Seprod Group is in mourning as its dairy farms facilities manager, Dean Griffiths, has died after being shot during a robbery in St Thomas.

Operations officer for the St Thomas police division, deputy superintendent Oneil Thompson, told The Gleaner that Griffiths was shot on the compound of Serge Island Farms about 2:30 p.m. on January 17.

He was rushed to the Princess Margaret Hospital in Morant Bay for treatment and was later transferred to the Kingston Public Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Friday, January 20.

“The motive is robbery. His licensed firearm was also stolen,” Thompson said, adding that the deceased was in his 40s.

Reacting to the death, CEO of Seprod Group, Richard Pandohie, said the company is grieving the loss.

“Our facilities manager for the dairy farms was murdered…another mom grieving for her son, another wife [without] her partner, children [without] their dad…This can't make sense,” said Pandohie in a post on his Twitter account on Sunday evening.

- Judana Murphy

