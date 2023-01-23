Transport Ministry will not relent on road safety – Shaw

The goal of achieving safety in the traffic environment is a task that the Ministry of Transport and Mining will not relent on, says portfolio minister, Audley Shaw.

Delivering the keynote address at the inaugural meeting of the Jamaica Caribbean (JAMCARIB) Youth Network for Road Safety, held January 19 at the University of Technology (UTech), Mr Shaw said road crashes place a heavy burden on the nation, cause trauma to families, and his team is committed to reducing the crashes.

“Road traffic injuries place an enormous burden on the country’s economy and healthcare systems, especially where young people constitute a major part of the population. With this meeting, it is vital to engage youth in road-safety policy design and implementation,” the minister emphasised.

He argued that with more than 450 people losing their lives in 2022 due to road crashes, too many productive people, “who had their whole lives ahead of them”, are dying.

Shaw told his audience that more young people aged from 15 to 29 are dying from road crashes than from diseases, “which means that road crashes are a serious threat to our future, no matter where in the world we reside”.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

SUFFER AS A NATION

“When we lose these young lives, it is not only the families that suffer, but we suffer as a nation. The pain and grief are a powerful driving force to help to prevent similar devastation and grief to other families,” the minister said.

Statistics from the Road Safety Unit state that the main causes of crashes are excessive speeding, drivers failing to keep to the correct side of the roadway/overtaking and pedestrian errors.

Shaw said this can only be reduced by behavioural change and discipline. “Therefore, road safety requires a comprehensive, combined approach from every Jamaican to ensure that lives are not lost.”

“We must remember that the faster we drive motor vehicles, the longer they will take to stop and the greater the impact of the collision,” he added.

The Youth Network for Road Safety was established by Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS) to engage some 5,000 young people in the Caribbean in designing, developing, and implementing programmes and projects aimed at promoting road safety.

JIS