Update | Woman on birthday trip dies following fall at St James hotel

The police in St James are probing the death of a woman who died at hospital following a fall from a balcony at a hotel in Montego Bay, St James on Sunday.

She has been identified as 25-year-old Sony Hewitt.

The incident reportedly happened about 5:46 a.m.

Hewitt checked into the hotel on Saturday night on her birthday.

Video footage of the fall shows her walking out to the balcony.

According to highly-placed sources, there was no indication of anyone behind her when she went over the balcony.

"In other words, she was neither pushed and she didn't seem as if she jumped. It seems as if she fell owing to the state she was in," said the source.

She was transferred from the hotel by ambulance to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where she succumbed to the injuries.

The St James police have said that the fatality is a case of death by misadventure.

Hewitt, a former student of Edwin Allen High School, was originally from Clarendon.

