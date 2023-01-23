Veronica Campbell-Brown joins VM Foundation board

One of Jamaica’s most decorated track and field athlete, Veronica Campbell-Brown, has joined the board of directors of the VM Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the VM Group.

“I accepted the invitation to join the VM Foundation board of directors because their philanthropic values align with mine,” said Campbell-Brown.

“Having seen the varied and invaluable work the foundation has done to support so many individuals, as well as their commitment to improving the quality of life of those in need, I had no hesitation in embracing the invitation. I am thrilled to be a part of the VM Foundation board of directors, and I look forward to playing a role in advancing their social responsibilities.”

Chairman of the VM Foundation and president and CEO of the VM Group, Courtney Campbell, said that Campbell-Brown brings great value to the VM Foundation board.

“The VM Foundation’s directors are committed to improving the quality of life of Jamaicans, and selflessly and thoughtfully give their expertise to govern the Foundation. Veronica Campbell-Brown is one of Jamaica’s most treasured daughters whose own commitment has not only brought her tremendous success, but has inspired and motivated countless Jamaicans. We welcome her warmly to the board of directors of the VM Foundation and look forward to her contribution to our mission to transform lives,” he said.

Campbell-Brown, who is an eight-time Olympic medallist has won more than 46 medals at international athletic events, earning the distinction of being the first athlete ever to win the full slate of IAAF sprint titles.

The 2009 UNESCO Champion of Sport awardee announced her retirement from the sport in 2021, capping a storied career marked by many pioneering achievements including being the first Jamaican track and field athlete, male or female, to win a major senior international title in the 100-metre event.

Campbell noted that he was also pleased to welcome veteran educator and principal of the Sam Sharpe Teachers’ College, Dr Lorna Gow-Morrison, to the board of directors of the VM Foundation.

“Dr Gow-Morrison brings formidable expertise and experience to the board, and we are happy that she will be lending these valuable resources to direct the activities and focus of the Foundation,” he said.