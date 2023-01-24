15-y-o charged over machete attack on woman

A 15-year-old boy from Annotto Bay, St Mary has been charged with attempted murder arising from a machete attack on a woman.

The police say the incident happened on the Epsom main road on Saturday, January 21.

They report that about 4:30 p.m., the woman was walking along the roadway when she saw the teen and some time after an argument developed between them.

It is alleged that the teen used a machete to inflict several chop wounds to the woman's body.

She was taken to hospital where she was admitted for treatment.

A report was made to the police, an investigation was launched, and the teen was arrested.

He was charged after a question-and-answer segment in the presence of his attorney.

His court date has not been finalised.

