Church pleads for help to rebuild outreach centre after fire

Following a fire, which demolished the Bethel Baptist Church Mission Outreach Centre on Friday night, its operators are now scampering to raise the millions in cash and kind needed to restore the shelter to its former glory

During Bethel Baptist Church’s weekly service on Sunday, operators of the centre located at 2 West Avenue in downtown Kingston, pleaded for not only the church family, but others worldwide to donate cash towards rebuilding the centre.

Deacon Dr Andre Earle, who led aspects of the church proceedings on Sunday, said, “We as a church pledge to do all we can to assist them at this difficult time.”

Another member who was very passionate about the outreach centre informed the congregation that one of the four homeless men who lived on the premises at the time of the fire was hospitalised as a result of being burnt.

“All indications are that he is likely to make a full recovery. Can you imagine that you live in a homeless shelter and then you become homeless? That is a double blow in many different ways. The residents have lost everything, and we will have to give serious consideration to what we need to do,” he said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He added, “Our building committee, and those responsible for the shelter, will be huddling to do a complete assessment of the situation to see what is to be done and how we proceed from here ... .”

He updated the church, saying that other residents of the home had been relocated and were being temporarily housed in emergency housing.

During a visit to the burnt building by The Gleaner, the gate was wrapped with yellow tape, which indicated that a police investigation was taking place.

Persons interested to assist the church can call 876-926-8272 or 876-960-5658.

ainsworth.morris@gleanerjm.com