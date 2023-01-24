Fire alarm disrupts proceedings at Kingston and St Andrew Family Court

Proceedings at the Kingston and St Andrew Family Court were today disrupted after the building's fire alarm system was triggered.

The alarm went off shortly after 10 a.m.

The fire department was called in and the building was evacuated.

Three units responded, which saw firefighters conducting an inspection of the building.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

As a result of the incident, matters set for today were rescheduled to March 6.

This left several persons disgruntled.

- Andre Williams

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.