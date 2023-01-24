Fire alarm disrupts proceedings at Kingston and St Andrew Family Court
Published:Tuesday | January 24, 2023 | 11:56 AM
Proceedings at the Kingston and St Andrew Family Court were today disrupted after the building's fire alarm system was triggered.
The alarm went off shortly after 10 a.m.
The fire department was called in and the building was evacuated.
Three units responded, which saw firefighters conducting an inspection of the building.
The cause of the incident is still under investigation.
As a result of the incident, matters set for today were rescheduled to March 6.
This left several persons disgruntled.
- Andre Williams
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.