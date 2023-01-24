Five inmates charged over Ocho Rios lock-up beating

The police have charged five inmates over the beating of another prisoner at the Ocho Rios lock-up in St Ann.

Charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and unlawful wounding are:

* Thirty-three-year-old Dejaro Taylor, otherwise called 'Dusso', of Steer Town, St Ann.

* Twenty-one-year-old Theoni Flemings of Islington, St Mary.

* Thirty-two-year-old Dale Douglas of Colegate, St Ann.

* Twenty-three-year-old Richard Jackson of Hart Street, Kingston.

* Twenty-year-old Tajar Lynch of Runaway Bay, St Ann.

The police say the incident happened on Thursday, January 14.

They report that between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., an argument developed among the men when the inmate was assaulted.

He was taken to hospital where he was treated and is back the custody.

