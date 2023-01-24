M16 rifle found buried in yard on Delacree Lane

The police are reporting the recovery of a Bushmaster M16 rifle along with a nine-millimetre cartridge that was buried in a yard on Delacree Lane in St Andrew.

No arrest was made in connection with the find.

The police report that about 2:30 p.m. on Monday, a team conducted an intelligence-driven operation in the area.

They say the cops dug up a section of the yard at the back of a premises and made the discovery.

Investigations continue.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.