Nephew charged for uncle’s murder at funeral

The police in St Mary have charged a man for the death of his uncle who died after being attacked while at a funeral.

Charged is 33-year-old Ramone McLean, otherwise called 'Tilly', a truck driver of Huddersfield, Stewart Town in the parish.

Dead is 50-year-old labourer Marvin Watson, also of Huddersfield, Stewart Town, St Mary.

The police report that about 4 p.m., on Sunday, January 15, McLean and Watson had a dispute while attending the funeral.

During the altercation, McLean allegedly used a knife to stab Watson.

The police were alerted and Watson was taken to hospital where he died while being treated.

An investigation was launched and McLean was arrested.

Following a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney, he was charged.

McLean is scheduled to appear before the St Mary Parish Court on Thursday, January 26.

