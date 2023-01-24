NHF says funds held at SSL in good standing

The National Health Fund (NHF) today declared that its funds at scandal-hit investment firm Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL) are safe.

SSL is currently the subject of a multi-agency probe into allegations of a multibillion-dollar fraud affecting several investors.

In a statement this afternoon, the NHF said that it owns Government of Jamaica (GOJ) bonds which are currently valued at $740, 563,020.

It noted that SSL was one of the brokers when the state agency participated in the National Debt Exchange (NDX) in 2013 when the bonds were purchased.

The fund said the Jamaica Central Securities Depository (JCSD) this afternoon issued the agency with a Securities Portfolio Statement confirming proof of its ownership of GOJ bonds valuing over $740,000,000 as at January 24, 2023.

The NHF says it, therefore, considers its investment in the GOJ bonds to be safe and in good standing.

