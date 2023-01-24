Our funds at SSL are safe – NHT

The National Housing Trust (NHT) says its funds held at beleaguered investment company Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL) are in no way compromised amid a massive alleged fraud that has impacted several investors.

In a statement this afternoon, the NHT indicated that it holds three securities listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange in a brokerage account at SSL.

The NHT says it has independently verified the units held in these securities with the Jamaica Central Securities Depository (JCSD), which as at January 16, 2023, were valued at $230 million.

The state agency says it therefore does not consider its investment in the three securities, held through the brokerage account, as being exposed or in any way compromised.

