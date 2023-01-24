Police rule out foul play in woman’s death at MoBay hotel

WESTERN BUREAU:

The police have ruled out foul play in the death of 25-year-old Sony Hewitt, a call centre clerk who fell from the balcony of a popular hotel in Montego Bay on Monday morning, hours after celebrating her birthday.

It is believed to be a case of death by misadventure.

Video footage from the resort shows Hewitt alone on the balcony before she fell at approximately 5:45 on Monday morning.

She was taken to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where she died.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Reports are that Hewitt, who resided at a St Andrew address up to her death, checked into the resort with a male companion last Saturday. Shortly before 6 a.m. Monday, she was seen on hotel’s camera near the balcony.

“She was not pushed because there was no one behind her. She seemed woozy and as she moved closer to the balcony, she fell over. We called for an ambulance and she was transferred to the hospital,” said a source at the hotel.

Hewitt’s mother and sister visited the scene and spoke to investigators, who also collected statements from the male companion.

The former Edwin Allen High School student’s death sent shock waves throughout the social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, with many people mourning her untimely death.

“She was such a lovely soul,” said Yah_icon.

Iammelissamoo said anyone who knew Hewitt knows that she would not commit suicide, so she would not have intentionally jumped from the balcony.

“She has no reason to. This hurt my heart,” she stated.

Jojo_sbarnes said that she texted Hewitt and did not get a response, she thought the young woman was recovering from her birthday shenanigans.

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com