Retired cop suspected of committing suicide

Detectives attached to the Area Four police are reporting a suspected case of suicide involving a retired deputy superintendent of police.

Reports are that Lloyd 'Patch a Grey' Wilson, 61, who is also known as 'Willo', was found dead at his Wellington Heights, Kingston 6, home Tuesday afternoon.

The Gleaner was told that Wilson was at home with two family members when they heard an explosion coming from an upstairs bedroom.

The police were summoned and, on their arrival, they found the door to the bedroom locked.

Our news team was told that the door was kicked open and the officers entered the room and went through a closet to gain entry to the bathroom where they found Wilson.

He was clad in a grey T-shirt and underwear with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the centre of the forehead.

He was in a sitting position on the floor, next to the toilet.

A firearm was on the floor.

The Gleaner was told that one spent casing was also found in the bathroom.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit confirmed the reports.

Wilson was at one time attached to the Kingston Central police station and also worked with the Flying Squad.

-Andre Williams

