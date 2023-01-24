Senior citizen accused of sex crime freed

A 60-year-old man charged with having sex with a person under the age of 16 was freed in the St Catherine Circuit Court on Monday.

The Crown offered no further evidence in the case after the complainant declined to testify at the trial.

As a result, Justice Bertram Morrison ordered that the accused be freed.

The senior citizen, who made several court appearances, had maintained that he was innocent.

- Rasbert Turner

