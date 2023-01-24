Williams hoping for improved PEP results after COVID dampener

Education Minister Fayval Williams says she's hoping for better results in this year's Primary Exit Profile (PEP) exams following her ministry's interventions to address the learning loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

After meeting with teachers at the Homestead Primary and Infant School, in St Catherine, on Tuesday, Williams told The Gleaner that preparations for the February 16 exams are far advanced.

The examination is designed to test the numeracy and literacy abilities of grade six students and is used to decide high-school placements.

"The apparatus for the exam is in full gear and we are hoping for the process to be smooth. This is something that we have done flawlessly, and I expect no less this year," the education minister said.

"So we are working to ensure that the students transition to the high school of their choice, which will be one of the seven they would have chosen," Williams added.

She noted that during the pandemic students experienced some learning loss, however, the ministry had put in place interventions, such as after-school and online sessions to make up for the loss of time.

"We are hoping that the results will be better because of these interventions," she said, pointing out that reports from the schools are indicating that the students are ready for the exam.

Homestead Primary and Infant School Principal, Sophia Deer, said 98 students will be sitting the exam and they are 98 per cent ready.

She said the school has benefitted tremendously from the numeracy and literacy specialists it was able to employ.

- Ruddy Mathison

