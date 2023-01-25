Impatient motorists with outstanding tickets told they're going to court, not a cashier

The Court Administration Division has suggested some motorists who have been complaining about the wait to pay outstanding traffic tickets at the courts appear to be under the wrong impression they are there to simply pay the fine at a cashier.

In a recorded statement on Wednesday, Director, Client Services, Communication and Information at the Court Administration Division, Kadeish Fletcher, said the courts are "seeing an influx of persons, many of whom are under the impression that they are visiting the courts office simply to go to the cashier, this is not the case."

"The traffic ticket represents a criminal offence, and, therefore, it is a matter to be adjudicated on. All persons who visit the court to pay a fine, must appear before a judge," she further stated.

Fletcher urged motorists to exercise patience when they visit the courts.

She explained that court staff have to first locate the outstanding ticket before being able to list the matter for court.

"Where a person visits the court office with, for example, 50 outstanding tickets it is unlikely that they will appear in court that day as those tickets, all 50, must be located before they can be listed for court," she continued.

Fletcher also noted that where persons received tickets in various parishes, they must go to the respective court to have the matters settled.

