Kingston man charged for murder of nursing student

The police have charged a man in connection with the fatal gun attack on a female nursing student along Mitchell Street, Kingston 16 earlier this month.

Twenty-one-year-old contractor Romario Walters, otherwise called 'Ants Man', was charged on Tuesday with murder, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

His court date is yet to be set.

Nursing student 31-year-old Kimberly Jones of Mitchell Street, Kingston 16 was shot and killed on January 11.

The police report that about 7:15 p.m., Jones was walking along the roadway when she was pounced upon by Walters and another man who opened gunfire hitting her multiple times.

She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

On Tuesday, January 17, Walters, who is of Jacques Road, Mountain View, Kingston 2, was arrested during an operation.

He was subsequently charged on Tuesday, January 24, following an interview in the presence of his attorney.

