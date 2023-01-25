St Ann security guard charged over break-in
The police in St Ann have charged a security guard in connection with a break-in at a house in Dump Gate, Priory.
Charged with burglary and larceny is 31-year-old Sacada Shelly, otherwise called 'Goosie', of Priory in the parish.
The police say the incident happened on Saturday, January 21.
The St Ann's Bay police report that about 12:10 a.m., the complainant returned home and noticed that his house was broken into.
He reportedly later saw Shelly entering his house and after calling out to him he ran.
A report was made to the police, an investigation was launched and Shelly was arrested.
A question-and-answer session was held in the presence of his attorney and he was subsequently charged.
His court date is been finalised.
