St Ann security guard charged over break-in

The police in St Ann have charged a security guard in connection with a break-in at a house in Dump Gate, Priory.

Charged with burglary and larceny is 31-year-old Sacada Shelly, otherwise called 'Goosie', of Priory in the parish.

The police say the incident happened on Saturday, January 21.

The St Ann's Bay police report that about 12:10 a.m., the complainant returned home and noticed that his house was broken into.

He reportedly later saw Shelly entering his house and after calling out to him he ran.

A report was made to the police, an investigation was launched and Shelly was arrested.

A question-and-answer session was held in the presence of his attorney and he was subsequently charged.

His court date is been finalised.

