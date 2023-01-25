Wed | Jan 25, 2023

Teen boy allegedly held with ammo, scissors at hospital charged

Published:Wednesday | January 25, 2023 | 4:37 PM
A court date for him is being finalised.

The police have charged a 14-year-old boy who was allegedly held with a bag containing ammunition and pairs of scissors while at a Corporate Area hospital.

He was charged on Tuesday with unauthorised possession of ammunition and unauthorised possession of an offensive weapon.

A court date for him is being finalised.

The Denham Town police report that about 4:30 p.m., the teen was assisted to the hospital and a bag in his possession was taken from him.

According to the police, his bag was searched and two rounds of ammunition and four pairs of scissors were discovered.

A report was made to the police and the teen was arrested and subsequently charged following a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.