Teen boy allegedly held with ammo, scissors at hospital charged
The police have charged a 14-year-old boy who was allegedly held with a bag containing ammunition and pairs of scissors while at a Corporate Area hospital.
He was charged on Tuesday with unauthorised possession of ammunition and unauthorised possession of an offensive weapon.
A court date for him is being finalised.
The Denham Town police report that about 4:30 p.m., the teen was assisted to the hospital and a bag in his possession was taken from him.
According to the police, his bag was searched and two rounds of ammunition and four pairs of scissors were discovered.
A report was made to the police and the teen was arrested and subsequently charged following a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.
