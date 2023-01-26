12-y-o girl dies in Rollington Town house fire
Published:Thursday | January 26, 2023 | 2:16 PM
A 12-year-old girl today died in a fire at a house on Gilstress Street in Rollington Town, Kingston.
She has been identified as Liah Hugh, who was a student at Kingston High School.
The fire reportedly started about midday and the police and the fire department were summoned.
The girl's burnt remains were found during cooling-down operations by firefighters.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
- Andre Williams
