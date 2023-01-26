British man accused of murder to be extradited

A British man accused of murder who fled his country and was arrested on Wednesday at the Sangster International Airport in Jamaica is to be deported.

The fugitive, Stasious Scott, is accused of choking a man to death and stuffing his body into a trash bin.

Scott signed the consent form for his extradition and waived his right to an extradition hearing when he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court this morning.

The 34-year-old reportedly fled his country four days after the November 2019 murder of 38-year-old Justin Bello.

Bello was reportedly choked to death in Scott's flat in Stockwell, Southwest London, and his body was placed in a suitcase and dumped in a bin shed in Wembley, Northwest London.

Bello's body was found 48 hours later by bin collectors when a foot was seen hanging out of a black suitcase on the ground.

A woman said to be Scott's girlfriend reportedly gave a statement last December in which she stated that she had sent his children to Jamaica to visit him.

Meanwhile, last December the jury in the murder trial acquitted Scott's co-accused and best friend, Cornell Burrell, of murder.

Scott's father, 53-year-old Oliver Scott, from Hornsey, North London; Cecilia Bruce-Annan, 50, from Stanmore, North-West London; and Christopher Hatton, 44, were all convicted of perverting the course of justice.

Suzanne John, Scott's 40-year-old partner, who is from Mitcham, South London, and who is a solicitor working in the area of criminal law, was cleared of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

His half-brother Paris Bell-McKay, 28, from South West London was also cleared.

Those convicted will be sentenced together on February 3.

- Tanesha Mundle

