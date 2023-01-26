Businessman killed in Bog Walk

Detectives attached to the St Catherine North police division are investigating the murder of a businessman in Knollis district, Bog Walk, St Catherine, on Thursday.

He has been identified as Kerrio Johnson, 49 year old, of Charlemont Housing Scheme in the parish.

Johnson was at the hardware he operated along the Knollis main road about 6 p.m. when he was reportedly pounced upon by a man, who brandished a handgun and shot him in the upper body.

His attacker reportedly escaped.

The nearby Bog Walk police were summoned and, upon their arrival, Johnson was found lying in a pool of blood.

Residents say Johnson recently started the business in the community.

- Rasbert Turner

