Corporate Hands | Bigga aids schools with sanitation needs

Half Way Tree Primary School is the first of several schools across the island to receive water storage tanks from Wisynco through the company’s Bigga soft drink brand’s corporate social responsibility initiative: ‘Bigga Sanitation in Schools’. Wisynco’s Director of Marketing, Francois Chalifour, and Half Way Tree Primary School principal Carol O’Connor Clarke (right) shake hands during the presentation of two 1,000-gallon tanks to the institution on January 19. The request from the institution’s Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) was granted as part of the Bigga brand’s drive to support proper sanitation in schools which have a challenge in this regard due to the lack of access to consistent running water. Looking on are Tresha Hamilton Dunkley, Half Way Tree Primary School’s PTA second vice-president, head girl Erica Bernard, and deputy head boy Adjae McHugh.