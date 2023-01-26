Corporate Hands | Moon Palace Foundation Ja steps up support for staff

Moon Palace Foundation Jamaica, the social and welfare arm of Moon Palace Jamaica hotel, has increased its support of staff at the Ocho Rios-based hotel, with the introduction of the PHD Help Centre to assist workers’ children at the primary level, via an online portal, as of January 16. The online portal is available for free, Mondays to Fridays from 6-9 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon, and covers the subjects mathematics, English, integrated science and Spanish. Natalie Boreland, general manager of Moon Palace Foundation Jamaica, and branch during a treat for kids hosted by the foundation last year.