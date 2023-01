To commemorate Johns Lane FC’s victory in the Fletcher’s Land Upliftment Football Competition, on behalf of Voices For Jamaica Today Foundation, André Blackwood (left), CEO of IOKI Productions, and Patrice ‘Q Soul’ Pinkney (second left), managing director of IOKI Productions, present a cheque for $100,000 to event organiser Dante Green (second right) and Robert Daley, the captain of the winning team.