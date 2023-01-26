Earth Today | JPS recognised as ‘Corporate Forest Heroes’

THE JAMAICA Public Service (JPS) has received the Corporate Forest Heroes Award from the Forestry Department, owing to its outstanding contribution in support of the country’s forests.

The award and citation were presented last Thursday to JPS Manager for Environment, Health and Safety, Azalee Lawson, and Senior Vice-President for Generation Joseph Williams.

The company received the award for supporting initiatives to promote reforestation; encouraging national participation in tree planting; introducing operational initiatives to reduce the carbon footprint of the organisation and broader community; promoting awareness about trees and forests, their benefits and their importance.

The award comes as part of the activities recognising the Forestry Department’s 85th anniversary.

JPS has been involved in forestry protection programmes for more than 25 years. Since 2010, the company has planted more than 7,000 trees, supporting tree planting islandwide – in schools and through the corporate Adopt-a-Hillside initiative – which led to the reforestation of six hectares of hillside. The company, through its foundation, is also a major sponsor of the currently running National Schools Tree Planting Competition, which closes on February 28.

“The company’s tree planting initiatives are part of its commitment to good environmental stewardship and sustainability of the ecosystems that support life and well-being for present and future generations,” JPS said in a release to the media.