Fisherman charged for stealing his brother's identity

A fisherman is to face the court on criminal charges after he allegedly stole his brother's identity and obtained a driver's licence.

He is Errol Baggo, 34, of a Frontier, Port Maria, St Mary, address.

He was arrested on Monday and charged by officers attached to the Revenue Protection Division (RPD) with two counts of forgery, two counts of uttering forged documents, obtaining a forged driver's licence and conspiracy.

It is alleged that Errol Baggo stole the identity of his brother, Delando Baggo, and used the information to obtain a driver's licence.

The RPD says the fraud was uncovered by the police during a spot check when they discovered that the image that appeared on the driver's licence presented by Delando Baggo did not match the one on Tax Administration Jamaica's database.

The RPD was contacted and its investigations into the matter reportedly disclosed that on July 7, 2022 and August 29, 2022, Errol Baggo went to the Port Maria Tax Office where he took steps to apply for, and obtained a general driver's licence in his brother's name.

He was arrested and charged, and subsequently offered $100,000 bail.

He is set to appear in the Port Maria Resident Magistrate's Court on February 9, 2023.

