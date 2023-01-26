Gov’t to remove zinc fencing in Hardware Lane in Portmore

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says steps will be taken to remove zinc fencing in Hardware Lane in the community of Newland in Portmore, St Catherine as part of the transformation of the area.

Holness, who visited the area yesterday, said discussions are to be held on the matter.

“As I entered the community I noticed the zinc fences and I don't like zinc fence, so I am going to have dialogue with your Member of Parliament to properly fence the place," Holness said.

The area is represented by Alando Terrelonge.

Holness further stated that unplanned communities cannot continue and that plans are afoot to address the problem.

Regarding the removal of zinc fences in the community, the announcement was met with support from residents and the police.

"The building of proper concrete fencing to replace the zinc is welcome by the police as it will give proper structure to the community," said acting Commanding Officer for the St Catherine South police division Hopton Nicholson.

"Oftentimes you cannot find an address. It will help to have gates numbered. And it can also protect lives as it is very risky to carry out duties in the current condition," he added.

Several community members said that the change would ease the eyesore of sheets of rusty zinc being used as fencing.

"I do believe that it brings hope to the holistic development of this community," Markland Edwards said.

"The announcement makes the community feel bright already, it brings hope as these residents cannot do it by themselves," he said.

- Rasbert Turner

