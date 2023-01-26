Manchester man charged for murder of brother in alleged land dispute

A Manchester man has been charged for the murder of his brother, who was visiting the island from England, just a week ago, in the Mike Town community in the parish.

The police say 38-year-old carpenter Lemone Brown, of Love Lane, in Mike Town, was charged on Thursday with the murder of 48-year-old Michael Brown.

Reports from the Mandeville Police are that about 12:20 a.m., January 19, the deceased was at home when he was pounced upon by a lone gunman, who opened gunfire hitting him in the upper body.

The police were summoned and he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The deceased is said to have been in Jamaica for his mother's funeral.

The police have revealed that other persons of interest are expected to be brought in for questioning as the matter progresses.

Commander of the Manchester Police, Superintendent Shane McCalla, recently told the media that the murder stemmed from a family dispute over lands that dates back to 2015.

"It is really sad, what occurred and what is even more sad is that the persons, even the deceased, would have been at the Mandeville Police Station where members of the community safety and security arm and the restorative justice would have tried to get the parties to come to some form of agreement in their disputes over the properties," she said.

With the parish recording five murders since the start of the year, McCalla said a number of those have been related to disputes.

He said the same is true for the 59 murders recorded in the parish last year.

"What we want people to do is to try to find more amicable means to resolve conflicts. A number of the murders recorded in the parish are coming out of disputes and an inability to properly manage conflict and resolve disputes," McCalla stated.

- Tamara Bailey

