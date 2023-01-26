Pastor calls for national day of mourning

WESTERN BUREAU:

REVEREND DAVEWIN Thomas, pastor of the Burchell Memorial Baptist Church in Montego Bay, St James, is suggesting that a national day of mourning be put in place for Jamaicans who have died under various circumstances, to allow for closure and a grief outlet for their loved ones.

Thomas made the recommendation while addressing his congregation at Sunday’s annual Jamaica Customs Agency church service, which was held at the Burchell Baptist Church to kick-start a week of activities ahead of International Customs Day on January 26.

“I believe that the time is right for us to hold a day of mourning for those who have perished by violent acts, and for those who have perished in accidents, especially those who have had no decent memorial. Across Jamaica, people who have lost loved ones are hurting. Some have died mysteriously, some have died violently, others have perished in accidents; but whatever the cause, their [relatives’] hearts have been pained,” said Thomas.

“Can I use this opportunity to speak to the wider community to remember those who do not know God; those who, when death strikes, have no Saviour to turn to? You know what some of them do? They become bitter, resentful, and even resort to doing things that others have done to them. For them, there is no closure,” Thomas added.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

His recommendation comes at a time when the Jamaica Constabulary Force has reported 61 murders across Jamaica up to January 22, more than half of the 116 tally registered over the same period in 2022. Of this year’s tally so far, seven murders have been recorded in St James, compared to 22 over the same period last year.

Additionally, in 2022 there were 488 deaths in 425 road collisions across Jamaica, compared to 487 road fatalities in 2021.

The concept of a national day of mourning in Jamaica came up for discussion as recently as last September, when the nation joined the world in mourning the late Queen of England, beginning on September 8, now known as the Day of Demise, and continuing until September 19.

Prior to that, in 2010, China held a national day of mourning for victims of an earthquake which rocked the Qinghai province, killing approximately 2,039 people and leaving thousands homeless.

Addressing congregants who had lost loved ones over the past year, Thomas noted that many times mourners are beset by persons who seek to profit or otherwise benefit from the deaths of individuals.

“Some people see death as a means of profit-making. They have no sympathy, no compassion for the families of those who are being mourned,” said Thomas. “As a matter of fact, some people come to harass you for curry goat and sandwiches during the ‘nine-night’. They cannot understand what you are feeling, but my Lord knows, and my Lord cares, and my Lord will always be there.”

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com