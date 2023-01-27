22 rounds of ammunition seized in Luke Lane police operation

The police are reporting the seizure of twenty-two 5.56 rounds of ammunition during an operation on Luke Lane, Kingston early this morning.

Reports from the Central police are that the operation, which targeted wanted men, illegal firearms and ammunition, was conducted between 4:30 a.m. and 9:00 a.m.

They say the ammunition was found under a table at a premises.

No arrest was made.

