Chang hopes seizure of 22 illegal guns at MoBay wharf will deter smugglers

National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang says he hopes Friday's seizure of 22 guns and a large cache of ammunition at the wharf in Freeport, Montego Bay, St James, will discourage others from trying to send guns to Jamaica through the ports.

"This kind of find, we are very happy to hear and we look forward to more, but not so much more. So those who are trying to bring them in stop the activity because whatever they do, we'll find a way. The criminal mind is smart, but our police and security forces...are going to intercept and disrupt this type of activity," he said in an immediate reaction to the find.

Detectives attached to the Freeport Police Station along with customs officers are still carrying out searches at the wharf, where the firearms and assorted rounds were seized.

According to reports, shortly after 5 p.m., law enforcers were alerted to a suspicious container which had arrived at the wharf from a destination in the USA.

A search was conducted of the container, which resulted in the seizure of 21 Glock pistols, a Cobra revolver and ammunition.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Several persons at the compound are being questioned in connection with the seizure.

Chang said while the Montego Bay port has proven a challenge for the security forces, they "are getting on top of it, and if we can get on top of it we can put a dent in the supply and certainly control the level of violence in the country."

Chang revealed that the local authorities also received assistance from the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

-Hopeton Bucknor

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.