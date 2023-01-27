Education ministry providing PEP support for students and teachers

The Ministry of Education and Youth, through its Curriculum Unit, is providing a range of support services to help students and teachers prepare for this year's Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examinations.

The Ministry, in a bulletin, said that PEP preparation lessons are being facilitated via television on its e-Home School Network (eHSN) on the Ready TV platform, and on the Public Broadcasting Corporation of Jamaica (PBCJ).

In addition, an online component, featuring an Ability Test preparation session, will be streamed live on the Jamaica Teaching Council (JTC) YouTube channel at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 3. The Ministry is encouraging teachers to access and have students view the session, and to use it as part of their exam preparation.

A session geared towards sensitising parents about the demands of the Curriculum-based Tests and Performance Tasks for grades four to six will also be streamed live on the JTC's YouTube channel at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, February 21.

Schools are urged to share this information with all parent groups, so that they can benefit from this session.

For additional information or queries, persons are advised to contact the regional offices or Core Curriculum Unit at francine.tcampbell@moey.gov.jm or telephone: 876-922-8707/ 876-948-1989.

Grade-six students are scheduled to sit the Ability Test on February 16, Performance Tasks in Language Arts on March 22 and Mathematics on March 23, and the Curriculum-based Test in Language Arts and Science on April 26 and Mathematics and Social Studies on April 27.

- JIS News

