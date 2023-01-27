Fairfield to Point corridor in St James to close Sunday for road works

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising that on Sunday, January 29, a section of the Fairfield to Point corridor, between the Friendship community and the Estuary Housing Development, in St James will be closed to vehicular traffic.

The roadway will be closed between 9 a.m. and 6 pm.

Community relations officer for the NWA's Western Region, Janel Ricketts, says the roadway is being closed to facilitate the installation of culvert pipes.

The works form part of the $164 million road rehabilitation project, which is being undertaken in collaboration with the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF).

The project involves extensive drainage improvement, the reshaping and stabilization of the roadway, and resurfacing using asphaltic concrete.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

During the period of closure, motorists travelling from the direction of Fairfield, towards Johns Hall and beyond, may travel via the alternative routes through Irwin, Sign, and Hurlock.

Commuters travelling from the Johns Hall direction towards Montego Bay may also travel via Hurlock, Over River, Sign and Irwin.

This project represents the third phase of a targeted approach to the repair of the 6.1-kilometre stretch of roadway between the Fairfield Bridge and the Hurlock community.

The earlier phases were completed over a three-year period at a cost of approximately $188 million.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.