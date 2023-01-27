Psychiatric evaluation ordered for 60-y-o man charged for Salt Pond road murder

A psychiatric evaluation has been ordered for 60-year-old Alexander Page, the man accused of killing 37-year-old Isaiah Atkinson, whose body was found along the Salt Pond main road on January 17.

When Page appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court, before Senior Parish Court Judge, Tracey-Ann Johnson, he was ordered remanded until February 10, when the matter will again be mentioned.

However, he started behaving strangely inside the prisoner's dock, stating that "My name is God".

When asked if he needed a lawyer, he told the court, "I don't need a lawyer, I am an attorney-at-law".

The judge then told him that his mental health will have to be checked.

It is reported that, about 7 a.m. on January 17, residents stumbled upon Atkinson's body, which had stab wounds.

The police were called to the scene.

While the matter was being investigated, upset residents, who accused Page of being involved in the incident, set his home on fire.

He was taken into custody by the police and was charged that same day.

- Rasbert Turner

