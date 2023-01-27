Roads and defective bridges in sections of St Elizabeth to be repaired

Deteriorated roadways, road breakaways and defective bridges in sections of St Elizabeth North Eastern and North Western are to be repaired soon.

This was stated by Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation (MEGJC), with responsibility for Works, Everald Warmington, following a tour of sections of the constituencies on Wednesday.

Warmington was accompanied on the tour by a team from the National Works Agency (NWA); Member of Parliament (MP) for St Elizabeth North Eastern, Delroy Slowley; MP for St Elizabeth South Eastern and State Minister in the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, Franklin Witter and MP for St Elizabeth North Western, J.C. Hutchinson.

Warmington said that the damaged infrastructure has inconvenienced residents in several communities, and his Ministry will move to address the situation urgently.

“What we saw first was the road collapse at Raheem [to Siloah main road]. I understand that an estimate has been done, and I intend to give instructions immediately to begin procurement and repairs, because it is a danger to the travelling public,” he pointed out.

He also stated that the Windsor Bridge will be repaired as well.

“It is deteriorating… so I am going to ask the technical services division to start right away to do an estimate to replace that bridge. Plus, you have the river that overflows its bank each time at that bridge, and the reason for that is because you have some little curvature along the way towards the bridge,” Warmington said.

As a result, he has instructed the team from the NWA in the parish to conduct river training exercise in the area to prevent flooding during heavy rains.

The Minister also informed that a breakaway in the community of Woolwich, and the roadway from Aberdeen to Hope Road, which is badly scoured, will also receive immediate attention.

He added that the old bridge and main bridge in Lacovia will be improved, as they pose risks to the motoring public.

The government minister said as soon as the estimates for the repairs are completed by the technical team, funding will be made available in the new financial year for the renovations.

-JIS News

