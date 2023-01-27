Two men killed, one injured in St James shooting

WESTERN BUREAU:

Two men were shot dead and another wounded at a car wash and bar in the community of Tucker in St James on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as 29-year-old David Elliott, otherwise called ‘Pogga’, and 30-year-old Marlon Medley, both labourers of 13 Street in Tucker.

A 19-year-old man, who was shot in the incident, has been treated at hospital.

Reports are that about 2:15 p.m., the three men were among persons at the Gully Side Bar and Car in Tucker, when a motor vehicle drove to the area. Two men alighted and entered the establishment.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The men then brandished handguns and opened fire, spraying the location with bullets before escaping in the waiting motor car

Residents in the community then alerted the police, who discovered the three men suffering from gunshot wounds upon their arrival.

The men were taken to hospital, where Elliot and Medley were pronounced dead.

The third man, who received a gunshot wound in his foot, was admitted.

The St James police are investigating the incident.

It is the first double murder recorded in the parish since the start of the year.

Nine people have been killed in St James since January 1.

hopeton.bucknor@gleanerjm.com